The recent meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and of Armenia in Geneva is important and to some extent encouraging, Gunther Bachler, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus, said in his interview to the OSCE website.

He further stressed that for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict there are some principles about final status on the table, but no real negotiation architecture.

Bächler noted that there was also drafted a non-paper on a mechanism for investigating ceasefire violations, another confidence-building measure that has yet to be implemented.

He reminded that the 2014 OSCE Swiss Chairmanship developed a non-paper on a structured negotiation process with all elements and details of a full-fledged negotiation process.

"We have presented it repeatedly to succeeding Chairmanships and all the people involved, and maybe one day they will use it," he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

