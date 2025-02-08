Azerbaijan's Health Ministry launches HIV prevention syringe initiative

8 February 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Health Ministry initiated the necessary actions regarding the import of specialized syringes to combat HIV/AIDS, Azernews reports.

As part of the "Harm Reduction" project aimed at preventing HIV infection, syringes with a "low dead space" will be purchased for beneficiaries of the Republic's HIV/AIDS Prevention Center. These syringes are intended to enhance HIV prevention efforts.

The Ministry of Health has estimated that ₼732,000 ($431,000) will be allocated for the procurement of these specialized syringes.