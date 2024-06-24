Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

24 June 2024 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

A Special quarantine regime has been extended in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The decision was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The decision aims to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection and potential complications. Consequently, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 6:00 (GMT+4) on October 1, 2024.

Previously, the quarantine regime was extended until July 1.

Note that on March 11 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak was recognized by WHO as having become a pandemic. The rate of spread of the novel coronavirus has taken many countries by surprise, and preventing and containing any further spread of the virus has now become a major public health priority for countries everywhere.

Although the WHO declared an end to the COVID public health emergency in May 2023, the organization has emphasized that the pandemic isn’t over, it’s just entered an endemic phase, which means that the virus will continue to circulate indefinitely.

