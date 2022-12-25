Azerbaijan confirms 72 more COVID-19 cases, 72 recoveries

25 December 2022 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has confirmed 72 new coronavirus cases, 72 recoveries, Trend reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 825 965 with 815 395 recoveries and 10 006 deaths.

Treatment of 564 others is underway. A total of 7 420 424 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

A total of 226 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 25.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 75 citizens, the second dose – 38 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 97 citizens. As many as 16 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 929 891 vaccine doses were administered, 5 395 304 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 875 385 people – the second dose, 3 394 667 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264 535 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz