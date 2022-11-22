Azerbaijan confirms 58 more COVID-19 cases, 32 recoveries [PHOTO]

22 November 2022 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 58 new COVID-19 cases, 32 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,033 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,785 of them have recovered, and 9,975 people have died. Currently, 273 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,314 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,361,245 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 428 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 22.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 112 citizens, the second dose – 76 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 195 citizens. As many as 45 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,919,197 vaccine doses were administered, 5,391,980 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,292 people – the second dose, 3,390,250 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,675 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

