Azerbaijan confirms 15 more COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries

10 October 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 15 new COVID-19 cases, 26 patients have recovered, one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,186 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 811,727 of them have recovered, and 9,928 people have died. Currently, 531 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,408 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,274,499 tests have been conducted so far.

