WHO recommends fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine for certain citizens

By Ayya Lmahamad

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended injecting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Azerbaijan for people over the age of five with moderate to severe immunodeficiency, Azernews reports.

In this regard, the World Health Organization has issued recommendations on the COVID-19 booster doses for the autumn season.

WHO recommendations include administering the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people with moderate to severe immunodeficiency over five years of age, those who come in contact with them, as well as citizens at special risk, including the elderly, healthcare workers, and pregnant women.

Moreover, the European Technical Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization recommends that world countries boost vaccination with two initial COVID-19 vaccine doses and one booster dose in accordance with the vaccination strategy.

The WHO representative office in Azerbaijan noted that the countries should take this step to provide additional protection and minimize the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

On February 28, 2020, the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, the country implemented a special quarantine regime and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country.

Vaccination has been carried out in Azerbaijan since January 18, 2021, and it is still being carried out successfully. The epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable due to the active participation of the population in vaccination. The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022".

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

