Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

Some 1,920 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 11, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 274 citizens, the second dose to 240, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,288 citizens. Some 118 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,743,509 vaccine doses were administered, 5,350,763 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,850,905 people - the second dose, 3,294,460 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 247,381 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

