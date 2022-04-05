By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 36 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 5.

Some 44 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 792,103 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,084 patients have recovered, and 9,700 people have died. Currently, 319 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 4,867 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,721,330 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,503,634 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 12,054 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

