Azerbaijan registered 53 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 14.

Some 168 patients have recovered and 7 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 790,820 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 779,585 patients have recovered, 9,618 people have died. Currently, 1,617 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 2,437 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,635,319 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,263,773 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 27 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

