By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 369 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 28.

Some 1,090 patients have recovered and 17 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 785,670 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 765,373 patients have recovered, 9,417 people have died. Currently, 10,880 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 3,860 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,554,964 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 12,982,387 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 32 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz