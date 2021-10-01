By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 689 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 1.

Some 1,816 patients have recovered and 18 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 484,591 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 460,738 patients have recovered, 6,543 people have died. Currently, 17,310 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,558 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,868,573 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 8,623,360 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,778,843 citizens, and the second one to 3,844,517 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 68,732 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

