By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 3,845 new COVID-19 cases, 3,876 patients have recovered and 41 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept. 1 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 428,736 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 370,002 of them have recovered, and 5,677 people have died. Currently, 53,057people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 19,102 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,481,039 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 105,699 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 1.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 65,968 citizens, and the second one to 39,731 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,911,439 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,179,684 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,731,755 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz