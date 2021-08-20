By Vugar Khalilov

Mixing of Sputnik Light and AstraZeneca vaccines has produced antibodies to COVID-19 in all 20 observed test participants in Azerbaijan, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported on August 20.

So far, 64 people have already been vaccinated with a combination of vaccines during tests in Azerbaijan, the fund said.

Trials on mixing the Russian Sputnik Light vaccine with the AstraZeneca are being conducted in several countries such as Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Argentina within the framework of a global program, the fund added.

In Azerbaijan the trials started in February 2021.

There were no serious adverse reactions and no cases of post-vaccination COVID-19 diseases among the volunteers in Azerbaijan, RDIF reported on July 30.

Likewise, on July 31, the fund reported no side effects from the combination of Sputnik Light with AstraZeneca and Sinopharm based on preliminary research results in Argentina.

On July 26, the Russian Health Ministry approved the conduct of phase I-II clinical trials on mixing the AstraZeneca ("Oxford vaccine") and Sputnik Light in the Russia, following the state register office’s permit.

The mixing trials of the vaccines will be carried out on 150 adult patients by the Smorodintsev Institute, the First St. Pavlov University, "Curator" LLC, the "Oris" and "Medsi" clinics until March 2, 2022.

The interim results of clinical studies on a combination of vaccines in Russia are expected at the end of 2021 or early 2022, the press service of AstraZeneca told Interfax on August 18.

---

