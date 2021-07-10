By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 136 new COVID-19 cases, 57 patients have recovered, and two persons have died, Trend reports on July 10 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 337,098 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,725 of them have recovered, and 4,984 people have died. Currently, 1,389 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,463 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,842,136 tests have been conducted so far.

