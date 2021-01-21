By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 218 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 21.

Some 770 patients have recovered and 9 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 228,246 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 218,387 patients have recovered, 3,053 people have died. Currently, 6,806 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,309 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,341,807 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

