By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 3,196 new COVID-19 cases, 1,598 patients have recovered and 24 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 93,094 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 63,841 of them have recovered, and 1,131 people have died. Currently, 28,122 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,175 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,607,455 tests have been conducted so far.