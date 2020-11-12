By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,622 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 12.

Some 979 patients have recovered and 20 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 70,216 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 51,986 patients have recovered, 905 people have died. Currently, 17,325 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,796 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,479,638 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

