By Ayya Lmahamad

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan strengthen cooperation in the field of medical tourism, Kazakh media has reported.

Thus, the National Resort Association of Kazakhstan with the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan have signed memorandums of cooperation and interaction with the Institute of Physiology under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and the Physiological Center "Duzdag" in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The memorandum is aimed for the further development of bilateral relations in the field of health between two countries.

The memorandums aims to develop cooperation in the field of medical tourism, spa treatment, exchange of experience in the field of new medical and biological technologies and biomedical research, conducting joint projects and training programs in the field of health improvement.

Additionally, signed documents will increase the mutual flow of tourists, going to the sanatoriums, between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Trade House was registered in Baku, with the purpose to increase the volume of bilateral trade, expand investment, trade and economic relations.

It should be noted that the volume of foreign trade operation between two countries amounted to $64.7 million. Export of Azerbaijani products to Kazakhstan amounted to $16.5 million, while import of Kazakh products to Azerbaijan amounted to $48.2 million.

Presently, over 700 companies with Azerbaijani capital are registered in Kazakhstan, and about 60 companies with Kazakh capital are registered in Azerbaijan.

The main export products from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan are mineral resources (oil and gas), chemical raw materials, grain, barley, tobacco products, carbon steel rolling, and electrical equipment. Azerbaijan exports petroleum products extracted from bituminous materials, ethylene polymers, components for machines and mechanisms, prefabricated buildings, etc. to Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Azerbaijan Railway and Kazakhstan Railway discussed the pilot project on creation of the digital corridor in the Trans Caspian International Transport Corridor, paperless execution of documents during cargo transportation on the route.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz