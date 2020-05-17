By Trend

Azerbaijan has confirmed 136 new COVID-19 cases, 71 patients have recovered, while 3 patients have died, Trend reports on May 17 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

A 89-year-old-citizen, 64-year-old-citizen and 55-year-old-citizen, who tested positive for coronavirus, died.

Up to now, 3,274 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 2,015 of them have recovered, and 39 people have died. Presently, 1,220 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 43 patients out of 1,220 is assessed as severe, 58 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal the cases of infection, 232,077 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

