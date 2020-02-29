By Trend

Preventive measures continue in Azerbaijan at the state border to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a member of the operational headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Yagut Garayeva said at a briefing for media representatives in connection with the coronavirus, Trend reports February 28.

It was noted that people arriving in Azerbaijan are checked in two stages.

“At the first stage, the check is carried out by thermometer-based screening system at the border, and at the second stage, the body temperature is checked directly by doctors,” Garayeva said. “If during the second stage of the check there are suspicions, the person gives medical analyses, and in case of a positive result, the appropriate measures are taken.”

