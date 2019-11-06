By Trend

Azerbaijani Ministry of Healthcare has prepared proposals to simplify the registration of imported medicines and customs procedures, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Healthcare Elsevar Aghayev told reporters, Trend reports.

“The amendments related to the simplification of registration of imported medicines and customs procedures are planned to be made to the legislation,” the deputy minister said.

"The Ministry of Healthcare has prepared and submitted corresponding proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers,” Aghayev said. “The State Customs Committee is also actively involved in addressing these issues. I think this issue will be resolved soon."

Speaking earlier on the subject, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov stressed the importance of simplifying, first of all, the registration and customs clearance of the medicines imported into the country.

