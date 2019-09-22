By Rasana Gasimova

Since 2016, Azerbaijan has been preparing for the introduction of compulsory health insurance that will be applied in January 2020.

The chairman of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance, Zaur Aliyev, has said that “it is possible that the operation of hospital information systems during transition to compulsory health insurance will not be so easy initially, but registration and other basic modules will work properly. The system is already being adjusted and tested.”

“A management system will be created till late 2019. The exchange of information will be carried out electronically by integrating in our system,” he added.

Zaur Aliyev made the remarks during the event “Medical Business Forum: Current Situation and Prospects” held on September 20, Trend reports.

The pilot project on compulsory health insurance has been implemented in Azerbaijan since late 2016. It currently covers the city of Mingachevir and the Yevlakh and Aghdash regions. The project is being implemented by the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance, which began operating in February 2016.

The State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance is holding training in different medical facilities of the country on the eve of introduction of compulsory health insurance.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz