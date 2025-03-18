Leyla Aliyeva attends Novruz celebration in Guba with children of martyrs [PHOTOS]
On March 18—the day marking the last Tuesday before Novruz—a Novruz celebration was held for the children of Azerbaijan’s heroic martyrs with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports via Azertag.
The children, who travelled from Baku to Guba on special buses departing from in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center, spent an enjoyable day gathered around a festive table organized for them.
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, joined the children of martyrs to celebrate the holiday.
During the event, children and teenagers showcased their skills and abilities through various games and competitions, took part in entertainment and show programs featuring DJs and animators, danced, and participated in games.
At the conclusion of the celebration, a cake was cut together with the children celebrating their birthdays, and all participants received gifts from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
