Attempt to smuggle 8 kg of narcotics from Iran to Azerbaijan thwarted
Azerbaijan's State Border Service (SBS), in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has prevented an attempt to smuggle 8 kilograms of narcotics from Iran into Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
According to the SBS, the operation took place on February 14 at 23:05 in the service area of the "Horadiz" border detachment of the Border Troops Command. As a result of joint operational measures, two individuals were detained for attempting to traffic a large quantity of narcotics.
The suspects were identified as Abdulnaser Noorzai, a citizen of Afghanistan born in 2003, who allegedly smuggled marijuana into Azerbaijan, and Alikishiyev Sadiq Tapdig oglu, a citizen of Azerbaijan born in 1986, who was also part of the criminal group.
The authorities have launched an investigation, and operational and investigative measures are ongoing.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!