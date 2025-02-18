Attempt to smuggle 8 kg of narcotics from Iran to Azerbaijan thwarted

18 February 2025 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's State Border Service (SBS), in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has prevented an attempt to smuggle 8 kilograms of narcotics from Iran into Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the SBS, the operation took place on February 14 at 23:05 in the service area of the "Horadiz" border detachment of the Border Troops Command. As a result of joint operational measures, two individuals were detained for attempting to traffic a large quantity of narcotics.

The suspects were identified as Abdulnaser Noorzai, a citizen of Afghanistan born in 2003, who allegedly smuggled marijuana into Azerbaijan, and Alikishiyev Sadiq Tapdig oglu, a citizen of Azerbaijan born in 1986, who was also part of the criminal group.

The authorities have launched an investigation, and operational and investigative measures are ongoing.