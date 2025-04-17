Webber Ndoro emphasizes key role of local communities in restoration projects

17 April 2025 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Director of the ICESCO Islamic World Heritage Center, Dr. Webber Ndoro has emphasized the vital importance of local community engagement in the success of restoration initiatives, Azernews reports.

He made this statement during the 1st Islamic World Cultural Forum on "Protection and Revival of Cultural Heritage in the Post-Conflict Period" held in Shusha.

Ndoro stressed that involving local communities in restoration efforts is not just beneficial but essential. He argued that locals possess a deep understanding of their own cultural needs and heritage, often surpassing the insights of external experts.

By actively listening to and incorporating the perspectives of these communities, restoration projects can be tailored to truly reflect and honor their cultural identity.

His remarks highlight the need for a collaborative approach in cultural heritage preservation, ensuring that projects resonate with those they aim to serve and benefit.

This community-driven methodology not only fosters a sense of ownership but also enhances the sustainability and effectiveness of restoration efforts.

Shusha, designated as the Azerbaijan's Cultural Capital, is hosting the Islamic World Cultural Forum entitled "Protection and Revival of Cultural Heritage in the Post-Conflict Period."

The forum's opening session features Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts Emin Huseynov, Deputy Culture Ministers Farid Jafarov and Saadat Yusifova and other officials.

The event also welcomes international experts and specialists dedicated to the protection of cultural heritage.

The primary objective of the forum is to safeguard and restore cultural heritage that has been damaged or endangered during the post-conflict phase, while enhancing collaboration among countries in the Islamic world regarding this crucial issue.

The forum features discussions on "Practical Application of International Protection Mechanisms: Case Studies of Cultural Heritage in the Islamic World Post-Conflict."

Participants share insights into successful restoration initiatives from various countries, focusing on legal frameworks and institutional strategies.

Another panel is centered on "Reviving Cultural Heritage: Technology, Innovation, and Digitalization."

This segment is expected to explore how modern technologies, including artificial intelligence and 3D modeling, can enhance the documentation and preservation of cultural heritage.