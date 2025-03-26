Ganja hosts information meeting for the Children's Art Festival

26 March 2025 20:06 (UTC+04:00)

An information meeting for the Children's Art Festival was held in Ganja. The main goals and objectives of the festival, the rules of its holding, and the conditions of participation were brought to the attention of the event participants.

A detailed video presentation was made during the infoday about the festival's concept, application procedure, and projects to be implemented within the festival. The application rules for registering at the festival were explained to the children attending the event.

At the end, various artistic performances were presented with the participation of talented children.

Event participants noted that the festival plays an important role in supporting children's creativity and increasing interest in art.