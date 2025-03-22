Operetta "Arshin Mal Alan" to be revisited in Vienna for Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s 140th anniversary [PHOTOS]

22 March 2025 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

To mark the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the renowned composer’s famous operetta Arshin Mal Alan will be staged in Vienna once again, after a 19-year hiatus, according to Azernews.

The production will be showcased at the prestigious Akcent Theater in central Vienna in late October and early November.

The creative team for the operetta is led by director Rita Seraynig, along with artistic director and conductor Michael Schnack. To ensure thorough preparation for the project, the team visited Baku, accompanied by Leyla Gasimova, director of the Azerbaijani Culture Center in Vienna, and Elgun Niftali, deputy director.

During their visit, the team toured the house-museum of Uzeyir Hajibeyli. Sardar Farajov, People's Artist and composer, provided the visitors with detailed information on the museum's history and exhibits. Under his guidance, they explored the composer’s personal belongings, musical instruments, and handwritten manuscripts.

The performance will feature Austrian performers, with the arias sung in Azerbaijani and the libretto presented in German. This production aims to further promote Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s timeless legacy and Azerbaijani culture in Europe.