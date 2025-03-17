National Art Museum opens exhibition to mark spring revival [PHOTOS]

17 March 2025 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

An exhibition "Wind of Flowers" has been presented at the National Art Museum on the occasion of Novruz holiday, Azernews reports.

The project was organized by the museum in partnership with the Culture Ministry.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Director of the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art Shirin Malikova, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, architect Elchin Shamilli, and Honored Artist Sabina Shikhlinskaya.

The exhibition showcases around 50 still lifes from the museum's collection, many of which are being exhibited for the first time. These works of art convey the "wind" or cycle of the time when flowers dominated nature in their most beautiful age.

The colorful paintings belong to prominent Azerbaijani artists of different generations, including Sattar Bahlulzadeh, Salam Salamzadeh, Taghi Taghiyev, Davud Kazimov, Tofig Javadov, Elmira Shahtakhtinskaya, Khalida Safarova, and many others.

In addition, the exhibition features works by Vera Kvitko and Zinaida Bogoslovskaya-Kosichkina, who contributed to the development of Azerbaijani fine arts in the 1930s and 1940s, as well as copies of the charming flower murals of the Sheki Khan Palace created by Master Gambar Karabakh. These paintings create an oriental fairy tale atmosphere in the exhibition.

One of the most striking exhibits was the work of People's Artist Davud Kazimov "Daffodils", which creates the feeling that the flowers have gone beyond the canvas and turned into a real still life.

Along with still lifes, works by famous Azerbaijani sculptors celebrating spring are also presented here. In the works of Gorkhmaz Sujaddinov, Ibrahim Zeynalov, Akif Asgarov, Sahib Guliyev and Teymur Rustamov, the spring of human life - youth is celebrated through perfect plastic language.

Speaking with journalists, Shirin Malikova emphasized that the presented works demonstrate the mastery of artists and sculptors, and at the same time convey the festive atmosphere:

"A wonderful exhibition has opened at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum. On the eve of Novruz holiday, we have presented an exhibition of still lifes selected from the museum's collection. Along with the works of the Azerbaijani sculptors, beautiful paintings and graphics are also presented here."

Architect Elchin Shamilli emphasized that the exhibition demonstrates the symbolism and versatility of still life:

"The exhibition is very interesting, because it is built around one genre - still life, with special attention paid to flowers. From the point of view of art criticism, this is an interesting event, because there are symbolic aspects here. The exhibition is truly remarkable and I think our viewers will enjoy it".

Art lovers have a chance to enjoy the exhibition "Wind of Flowers" until April 30.

Founded in 1937, Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.