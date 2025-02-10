State Chamber Orchestra, South Korean Maestro thrill audience in Baku [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra led by renowned South Korean conductor Jong Hoon Bae has totally captivated the audience at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

Making his debut in Baku, Jong Hoon Bae showcased a unique and original style of performance. The unity between the conductor and the orchestra testified to the masterful execution of the pieces.

The concert program included fragments from the ballet "Seven Beauties" by Gara Garayev, the symphony "Nizami" by Fikrat Amirov, and the Serenade for Strings (C major, Op. 48) by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

The maestro demonstrated high professionalism in performing the works of Azerbaijani composers.

The Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra and renowned conductor Jong Hoon Bae received enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Jong Hoon Bae has earned acclaim for his dynamic approach to music, having collaborated with prestigious orchestras such as the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, the St. Petersburg State Academic Symphony Orchestra, Leipzig Symphony Orchestra, Mihail Jora Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra.

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra was established in 1964 on the initiative of outstanding Azerbaijani composers Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev.

The orchestra has performed with many foreign conductors, such as Salim Akcil (Turkiye), Hakan Şensoy (Turkiye), Simon Camartin (Sweden), Fabien Theerikson (France), Vladimir Runchak (Ukraine), Riccardo Averbakh (USA), Vladislav Bulakhov (Russia), Roland Freisitzer (Austria), Alexander Ivashkin (England).

In 2007, the orchestra was awarded the Khumay National Prize for promoting Azerbaijani classical music around the world.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov