Baku holds roundtable discussion on "Azerbaijani book industry: Existing realities and perspectives" [PHOTOS]

24 January 2025 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Ministry's financial support has enabled the Dede Korkut Public Union to carry out a project called "Statistical study and development of recommendations for the book industry field", Azernews reports.

A roundtable discussion was held in the framework of the project. Firstly, a tribute was paid to the memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs.

Dede Korkut Public Union's chairman and project manager Khatai Alasgarli made a speech at the event, talking about the goals and objectives of the project.

In his speech, he noted that informative booklet was prepared within the framework of the project and was presented to the participants of the event. In addition, the creation of a new website called "ekitab.az" and the conduct of online surveys in three directions are also planned.

As he said, work is still ongoing on the website, and the presentation of the website will be held in the next event in accordance with the project's execution plan. The questions of the online survey were also presented to the participants for discussion, and soon the surveys in all three directions will be sent to the target audience.

Other speakers discussed the preservation of the literary language, book publication and sales processes, and the interests of the readers' audience in detail.