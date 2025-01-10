Ambassadors Cultural Club established in Baku [PHOTOS]

10 January 2025 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassadors Cultural Club has been established in Baku, Azernews reports. The new cultural center is founded by Arts Council Azerbaijan.

As part of the opening, a group exhibition "Colorful Emotions" was presented, which brought together the works of talented Azerbaijani artists. The exposition demonstrated the wealth of creative approaches, styles and techniques, emphasizing the diversity of the country's artistic life.

At the opening, the head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov spoke about the significance of the new Center, long-term cooperation with the diplomatic corps and emphasized the importance of cultural ties for strengthening mutual understanding between peoples.

"Ambassadors Cultural Club will become a platform for cultural exchange, uniting artists, diplomats and a wide audience. We strive to create new opportunities for interaction, inspiration and development of Azerbaijani culture in the international arena," Mammadov said.

The Arts Council Azerbaijan organization is an international independent platform that has been successfully developing and popularizing Azerbaijani art for 19 years. This exhibition is one of the traditional projects that annually brings together the best works from the Arts Council Azerbaijan collection to inspire the public and celebrate the significant contribution of artists to the cultural life of the country.

The following artists took part in the exhibition: Ruslan Rustamov, Huseyn Kangarli, Malak Abbaszade, Nargiz Guliyeva, Maryam Kiblayeva, Nigar Aliyeva, Aunura Mustafayeva, Roya Hasan, Elshan Rzazade, Leyla Orujova, Leyli Museibova, Sevda Rustamova, Nailya Maharramova, Sevinj Ganjali, Tarana Aliyeva, Eldar Babazade, Aliya Asadullayeva, Gunay Beylyarova, Nailya Aslanova, Vusalya Sharifova, Lyaman Gadzhieva, Nuray Allahverdiyeva, Nigar Familsoy, Rosa Murad, Gunduz Khunlar, Samira Mukhtarova, Konul Jabbarova.

Their art works represent a wide range of topics, reflecting both personal experiences and current social and cultural issues.

Venue: Baku, Mikayil Mushfig Street (behind School No. 20).

