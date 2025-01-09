Brothers Grimm fairy tale premiered at Russian Drama Theater in Baku [PHOTOS]

The premiere of the play "The Bremen Town Musicians," based on the fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm about wandering musicians, has been successfully staged at Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater, Azernews reports.

The play tells the story of friendship, courage, and freedom, as well as support, resourcefulness, and the ability to work together, embodied in the adventures of a wandering group of friends: a Donkey, a Dog, a Cat, a Rooster, and a Troubadour.

The domestic animals, mistreated by their owners, set off with the Troubadour to the city of Bremen to become town musicians. In pursuit of their dream, the main characters face challenges along the way, encounter love, defeat villains, and prove that together they can overcome any obstacles.

The performance featured lively songs, bright costumes, and fascinating choreography, and created an atmosphere of joyous celebration.

The cast includes the honored artists of Azerbaijan: Inna Imranova, and Milana Sokolenko, and actors Yaroslav Trifonov, Zaur Teregulov, Yagub Zeynalov, Rumiya Aghayeva, Dilara Nazarova, and others.

The adaptation and musical arrangement were done by the honored cultural worker Vladimir Neverov, costume designer - honored cultural worker Olga Abbasova, set designer - honored cultural worker Alexander Fedorov, choreography - Raulia Turkan, and assistant director - Yulia Limareva.

The Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater named after Samad Vurgun plays an important role in the cultural life of the country. Charismatic and extraordinarily talented theater actors always surprise the audience with wonderful performances.

Many works of Russian literary figures such as Tolstoy, Pushkin, Chekov, Gogol, Lermontov, Mayakovsky, Lavrenyov, as well as Azerbaijani literary figures such as Jafar Jabbarli, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Ali bay Huseynzade, Najaf bay Vazirov, Huseyn Javid, works of world classics such as Shakespeare, Schiller, Moliere, Dumas, Hugo, Balzac are staged in the theater.

The theater team pays special attention to young viewers and plays a significant role in introducing theater art to children.

As for now, Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater is one of the most popular theaters in the country.