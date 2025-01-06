Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Int'l Turkic Academy mull cooperation

6 January 2025 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has discussed prospects of cooperation with the President of the International Turkic Academy, Academician, Shahin Mustafayev, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation plans for the current year.

Shahin Mustafayev provided information about the International Turkic Academy's activities last year.

He stressed the important projects implemented by the organization in the field of scientific research, publications and promotion of the cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

Initiatives aimed at strengthening cultural relations and supporting international projects of interest to both parties were discussed at the meeting.

Founded in 2010 in Kazakhstan, the International Turkic Academy is an international institute for Turkology research involving Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkiye. Hungary and Uzbekistan have observer status.

On 23 August 2012, it was agreed for the organization to become an international institution during the second summit of the Turkic Council in Bishkek. Ratification was completed in 2021.