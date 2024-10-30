Information tours to historical places to be organized

30 October 2024 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry's Scientific-Methodical and Professional Development Center for Culture is pleased to announce a new project called "Protect the cultural heritage", Azernews reports.

This project will be implemented with the support of the organization of the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, Institute of History and Ethnology named after Abbasgulu Bakikhanov, Azerbaijan Youth Fund and the Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union.

The project aims to increase practical knowledge related to the promotion and protection of the country's rich historical and cultural heritage, to increase practical knowledge related to restoration and conservation works, to strengthen the national personnel potential, to support the education of the young generation.

Within the framework of the project, it is planned to organize information tours to a number of historical places, and to hold lectures by experts.

