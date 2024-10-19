II Almaty International Puppet Theater Festival set for October

19 October 2024 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

The II Almaty International Festival of Puppet Theaters will take place from October 21 to 24, Azernews reports.

The festival will feature the best puppet theater collectives from Azerbaijan, China, Poland, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

Organized by the Kazakhstan State Puppet Theater with the support of the Almaty city administration, the festival aims to introduce audiences to modern puppet shows, strengthen international creative relations, and create a platform for fostering innovative ideas in theater.

The festival promises to be a vibrant event in the cultural life of the city, serving as an important platform for exchanging experiences and ideas among puppet masters.

In addition to performances featuring unique puppet characters, the festival will also include educational creative meetings and master classes.

