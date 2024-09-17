Mugham Center enhances cooperation with Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]

17 September 2024 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

The International Mugham Center has signed Memorandums of Cooperation with two higher education institutions in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The agreements, signed with the Uzbekistan National Institute of Musical Arts and the Samarkand State University, focus on cooperation in the areas of scientific and cultural exchange, research activities, and the organization of mutual concerts and cultural projects, as well as master classes.

"The development of international cooperation is one of the priority directions in the development strategy of the International Mugham Center. It should be noted that the Center is signing its fourth cooperation document with Uzbekistan. Earlier, in June of the current year, the Uzbek State Institute of Arts and Culture and the IMC signed a memorandum of cooperation, and in March a memorandum of cooperation was signed with the National Center for Makom Arts of Uzbekistan. Joint cooperation will contribute to increasing mutual experience exchange, strengthening mutually beneficial cultural ties between institutions, widely promoting Azerbaijani national music, and implementing a number of interesting projects in the future," the statement says.

The International Mugham Center is an iconic institution dedicated to preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's musical legacy.

Since 2008, the center has successfully demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Mugham Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

The Center also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

