Azerbaijani carpet presented to Latvian museum [PHOTOS]

National Carpet Museum has presented Daryanur Carpet, which belongs to Garabagh Group, Azernews reports.

The carpet was made by the National Carpet Museum for the Janis Akuraters Museum in Latvia.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Latvia Elnur Sultanov, Speaker of the Saeima (Latvian Parliament) Daiga Mierina, director of the National Carpet Museum Amina Malikova attended the carpet presentation.

In his speech, Elnur Sultanov underlined that thirty years have passed since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia.

The Ambassador brought to the attention of the event participants that the topic of carpets occupies an important place in the cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Speaker of the Saeima (Latvian Parliament) Daiga Mierina recalled with pleasure her visit to Azerbaijan this May, noting that the mentioned event was a symbol of cooperation and contributed to the enrichment of bilateral cultural relations.

Director of the National Carpet Museum Amina Malikova informed the ceremony participants about the museum's activity. She also expressed the museum's interest in cooperation with Latvian colleagues in the future.

A symposium "Carpet - home decoration. A symposium on "East-West story" was also organized as part of the event, bringing together Azerbaijani and Latvian researchers.

The agenda of the symposium covered the creation process of Daryanur Carpet, the activities of the Janis Akuraters Museum, the role of carpets in the Latvian historical interiors, Latvian writers who lived in Azerbaijan in the 19th and 20th centuries, especially the book "Dance of Death" written by Yanis Yaunsudrabinsh and translated into Azerbaijani. The symposium participants also exchanged views on different topics.

In conclusion, the Azerbaijani national dances were presented by Buta Dance Ensemble operating in Latvia, selected pieces from the Azerbaijani poetry were recited by actors of Latvian National Theater Gundars Grasberg.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

