TURKSOY artists and dance group stun spectators at Shaki festival [PHOTOS]

7 July 2024 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

On the third day of the successfully continuing Shaki "Silk Road" XIII International Music Festival, on July 7, at noon, the audience was presented with a concert of artists from TURKSOY countries and the Turkish "Inegöl" Folk Dance Group, Azernews reports.

Officials of the organizing bodies of the festival, guests of the event, as well as music lovers, took part in the concert held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Sheki.

At the beginning of the concert, information was given about the activities of the dance group. It was reported that the folk dance group established in Inegol in 2021 successfully represents Turkey at events and festivals held in the country and abroad. The repertoire of the group, which has successfully staged the dances of Inegol, Bursa, Trabzon, Thrace, Izmir, Artvin, and 14 other regions, is very wide. The team that successfully represented Turkey at the "Lezgi" International Folk Games Festival, which was held in Khiva, Uzbekistan in April 2024 and was attended by 30 countries, took the third place and proudly waved the flag of its country.

It has been brought to attention that a collective of 40 people participates in the Shaki festival with 12 dancers. The artistic director of the collective is Atilla Mert, his adviser is Fatih Şen.

During the concert, interesting, playful, cheerful Roman, horon and halay dances were presented by the dance group, as well as Kazakh, Turkish, and Azerbaijani songs performed by the People's Artist of Kazakhstan, winner of international festivals, Bakhtiyar Taylakbayev, and the Cultural Worker of that country, Lara Rysbay, were welcomed by the audience.

At the end of the concert, the artistic director of the festival, chairman of the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan, professor, correspondent member of ANAS, People's Artist Firangiz Alizade and the representative of Azerbaijan in the TURKSOY organization Elchin Gafarli spoke and expressed their gratitude to the collective and artists for the colorful concert program.

In the end, on behalf of the organizers, the "Inegöl" Folk Dance group and the artists were presented with the symbolic symbol of the festival, as well as commemorative gifts of TURKSOY.

On the evening of July 7, the closing ceremony of the 13th Sheki "Silk Road" International Music Festival will be held in the Summer Theater of the "Marxal" complex.

