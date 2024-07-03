Cadenza Orchestra stuns audience with music by renown composer [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

3 July 2024 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has given a concert at the International Mugham Centre, Azernews reports.

The event was timed to the 75th anniversary of the composer and Honoured Artist, Professor Mammadagha Umudov.

Musicologist Shafagat Mammadova spoke about the creative and pedagogical path of the composer, who was born on May 27, 1949 in Baku, graduated from the faculty of musical performance with a degree in tar from the Baku Music College named after Asaf Zeynalli (now the Baku College of Music) and the composition department of the Azerbaijan State Conservatory.

The composer's works written for piano, string orchestra, symphonies, plays, overtures, concerts for tar and symphony orchestra, symphonic poem "Gobustan", Choreographic symphony, Symphonic mugham "Chahargah", Ballet suite, Two marches to victory, March of the Republic for choir and piano and other works include the most diverse shades of the musical heritage of the Azerbaijani people, are combined with classical music, and have made a great contribution to the development of national culture.

He taught at the Baku Library College, the Baku Music College, and the State Conservatory named after Uzeyir Hajibayli, raising a galaxy of talented musicians. Now he teaches at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, and is the author of more than ten books, publications and textbooks on music.

It is interesting that Umudov drew creative inspiration not only from the origins of national music and cultural traditions, but also from four women - his wife and three daughters, who are chess players. The eldest daughter Ulkar is the first female international FIDE arbiter in Azerbaijan. The middle daughter Nargiz is an international grandmaster, a member of the Azerbaijani chess team, a participant in five Olympiads, as well as world and European championships. The youngest daughter, Gunay, teaches at Chess School No. 1.

The evening featured works by the composer's works "Dance-Fantasy", "Portrait", "Dance", "Muğamsayağı", as well as Poem For Violin and Chamber Orchestra and the Symphony "Düşüncələr" under the baton of well-known conductor Samir Asadov.

Vafa Babayeva (violin), Fatima Nasirli (violin), Aynur Akhadova (violin), and Kamran Talibli (flute) the pleased the audience with their performances.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims to preserve the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and develop the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada. Entrance to the concert is free.

