French musician totally captivates audience at Baku Int'l Piano Festival [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

24 June 2024 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The third Baku International Piano Festival has delighted music lovers with a concert by the French performer Elia, Azernews reports.

Elia's music style is a unique phenomenon, combining jazz and pop romanticism. The musician charmed the audience with her romantic compositions and surprisingly harmonious and smooth combination of different musical styles.

At the concert, Elia also performed Azerbaijani music pieces, which were enthusiastically received by the audience.

The festival guests were especially impressed by her performance of the Azerbaijani folk song "Sarı Gəlin".

The concert ended with a storm of applause. The audience did not want to let the artist go for a long time, rewarding her with thunderous applause.

The Baku International Piano Festival is not only about the magical performances of virtuosos on the piano and keyboard instruments, it is, first of all, a luxurious atmosphere that will inspire and enchant the most discerning music lovers and give vivid emotions.

The founder and director of the Baku Piano Festival is a laureate of international competitions, a jazzman and pianist, and the Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, Shahin Novrasli.

Festival motto: May piano inspire you!

Hashtags: #bakupianofest #bakupianofestival

Detailed festival program on the website available at: https://bakupianofestival.com/

Tickets available at: https://iticket.az/ru/events/3rd-baku-international-piano-festival

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz