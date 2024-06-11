Montenegrin culture to be highlighted in Carpet Museum [PHOTOS]

11 June 2024 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Montenegrin culture and lifestyle will be highlighted at the National Carpet Museum, Azernews reports.

The National Museum of Montenegro will demonstrate the national and cultural features of the Montenegrin people through the exhibition "Beauty of Diversity".

To be held for the first time, the exhibition will showcase over 170 exhibits created by the influence of different cultures.

The exhibition will feature traditional costumes, accessories, jewellery samples, and weapons of the 19th and 20th centuries, reflecting the peculiarities of the ancient Balkan, Roman, Byzantine, Greek, and Slavic heritage.

Among the exhibits, there is a set of traditional costumes decorated with floral, geometric, and zoomorphic motifs that have become an important element and the main attribute of the national identity of the ancient Montenegrin people.

These samples with high taste in virtue of the elements of patterns, harmony of colours, and shape are characterised as everyday and ceremonial apparel of the Christian and Muslim populations of cities and villages.

Men's costumes are mostly simple, while those worn by women are richly embroidered and more colourful.

The project is co-organised by the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the National Museum of Montenegro with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Ministry of Culture and Media of the Republic of Montenegro.

The exhibition "Beauty of Diversity" will run from June 14 to August 31.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

