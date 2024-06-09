8th edition of Peking to Paris motor race makes historic stop in Baku

9 June 2024 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, along with the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan and the Baku City Circuit operating company, the 8th Peking to Paris motor race made its debut in Baku, marking a thrilling milestone in global motorsport, Azernews reports citing Baku City Circuit.

Enthusiastic retro car aficionados converged at the Seaside National Park to witness the event.

More than just a race, the Peking to Paris is an epic adventure and a test of endurance. Participants navigate vintage cars across approximately 14,000 km along one of the world's most challenging routes.

Commencing on May 18, 2024, in China, the thirty-seven-day race traversed through Mongolia and Kazakhstan before arriving in Azerbaijan. With 200 participants, the event culminates in France. The Peking to Paris stands as a testament to endurance rallying, with its origins dating back to the inaugural event held on the original roads in 1907.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz