Anniversary of renown cellist celebrated in Baku [PHOTOS]

6 June 2024 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 80th anniversary of the People's Artist, cellist Rasim Abdullayev has been celebrated at Chamber and Organ Music Hall, Azernews reports.

Rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist of the USSR, Professor Farhad Badalbayli spoke about the creative activity of the famous cellist and congratulated him on his anniversary.

The program featured works by Azerbaijani, Russian and Western European composers.

Rasim Abdullayev was born on July 6, 1944 in Baku. He is a graduate of the Bulbul Secondary Music School, the Azerbaijan State Conservatory (now Baku Music Academy), school of the Moscow State Conservatory, and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory. Over the years, he worked in Egypt and Syria.

Abdullayev is a teacher at the Baku Music Academy and played an important role in the development of Azerbaijani music.

His solo performances, as well as performances accompanied by an orchestra, attract large audiences. The creative ties between one of the great cello performers of the 20th century, Mstislav Rostropovich, and Rasim Abdullayev occupy a special place in the history of the Azerbaijani cello school.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz