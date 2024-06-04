Children Art Festival in Icherisheher gathers young talents [PHOTOS]

4 June 2024 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve has hosted Heritage for Children Art Festival, Azernews reports.

During the day-long festival, a number of events were held in the territory of Icherisheher in order to introduce children to our historical and cultural heritage, art, craftsmanship and instill creative activity.

Within the framework of the festival, for the first time in the Shirvanshahs Palace Complex, the exhibition "History for Children" was shown for young visitors of the museum, where exhibits for children from the 11th-20th centuries were exhibited.

The oldest artefact of the exposition is a duck-shaped clay musical instrument for children, dating back to the 11th-12th centuries, found in the territory of the Shirvanshahs Palace. The most modern item of the exhibition is a doll made in 1980 at the Azerbaijan Toy Factory.

Tahir Salahov's "Flowers" exhibition and acquaintance with puppets at the Baku Marionette Theater caused special interest among the young visitors of the festival.

During the event, children enjoyed the exhibition of the works by young artists, master classes on crafts, entertaining games, theater play "Tik-Tik Khanum", film "Magic Robe", musical program and various sports activities.

With its defensive fortresses, Icherisheher is a symbol of patriotism and a great source of national pride and dignity.

All the buildings within the fortress walls of the Old City were of a defensive nature in terms of their tactical and strategic functions.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design. They fascinate Baku residents and the city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshahs Palace Complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

The Old City became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

