National Library presents exhibition timed to Azerbaijan Independence Day [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan National Library has hosted an event to mark the 106th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Azernews reports.

Director of the library, professor Karim Tahirov, who spoke at the event, said that on May 28, 1918, the National Council of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic declared Azerbaijan's independence to the world by signing the Declaration of Independence.

"The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, founded by Mahammad Amin Rasulzade, was the first parliamentary republic and an example of a democratic, legal and secular state in the Turkish and Islamic world. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which existed for only 23 months, had a significant impact on the formation of democratic traditions in the Muslim East. After regaining its state independence in 1991, the people of Azerbaijan continued the ideals of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and created a new independent state of Azerbaijan on this historical inheritance. Today, when talking about the constitutional act on the state independence of Azerbaijan, it must be emphasized that this act of independence is the restoration of the People's Republic of Azerbaijan, which existed in 1918. We are their heirs, successors of their work - but in new circumstances, in a new historical time," said Karim Tahirov.

Karim Tahirov emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev, the successor of the political legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, strengthened the foundations of Azerbaijan's independence with his activities. He underlined that Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty have been restored. As a sign of the strength of the state and the national unity of people, our tricolor flag is waved all over Azerbaijan as well as at the world's most influential international organizations, prestigious ceremonies and highest summits.

Within the framework of the event, a virtual and traditional book exhibition of the same name was also presented to users.

The virtual exhibition includes photos, books related to the topic and articles published in periodicals with their full texts.

It is possible to get acquainted with the virtual exhibition through the link.

Literature in different languages ​​about the history and activities of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, its founders, state symbols, the restoration of our independence, and the history of the independent, free and whole Azerbaijan state were presented at the traditional exhibition.

