Program of Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival announced

Baku will host Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival from April 27 to May 3.

The event is co-organised by the Vocal Music School of People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

For seven days, works by Azerbaijani classics and world composers will be held in Baku and Ganja.

The main goal of the project is to promote and develop classical music in Azerbaijan, identify and support new talents in the field of opera. Among the eminent guests of the festival are world-famous conductors and composers from abroad, famous Azerbaijani vocalists and musicians, and talented youth.

Azernews presents the festival's programme:

04/27/2024 / 19:00 – Premiere of Georges Bizet's opera "Carmen" in a new production and modern genre

Venue: Opera Studio at the Baku Music Academy.

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://iticket.az/events/concerts/karmen/113891

04/28/2024 / 19:00 – Concert "Young Opera Stars"

Venue: Muslim Magomayev Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://iticket.az/events/i-international-opera-festival-of-fidan-hajiyeva/young-opera-stars/110788

04/29/2024 / 19:00 – Concert "Future Stars"

Venue: Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://iticket.az/events/i-international-opera-festival-of-fidan-hajiyeva/young-talents/110797

04/30/2024 / 19:00 – Concert "Heirs of Art"

Venue: International Mugham Centre

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://iticket.az/events/i-international-opera-festival-of-fidan-hajiyeva/heirs-of-art/110790

01.05.2024 / 18:00 – Concert of works by Azerbaijani and world composers

Venue: Ganja State Philharmonic Hall

05/02/2024 / 19:00 – Classical music evening

Venue: Landmark Rotunda Hall

05/03/2024 / 19:00 – Final concert of the festival "VIVA-OPERA"

Venue: Muslim Magomayev Azerbaijan State Academicc Philharmonic Hall

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://iticket.az/events/i-international-opera-festival-of-fidan-hajiyeva/closing-concert-of-the-festival/110789

Media partners are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az, and Turkic.World.

