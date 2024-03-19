Flashmob held in connection with Great Return Program [VIDEO]

The Azerbaijan State Committee for the Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons has organised a flash mob with the participation of former IDPs who returned to their homeland.

The flash mob was shot in Lachin and Fuzuli cities, as well as in Lachin's Zabukh village and Zangilan's Aghali village, Azernews reports.

The Great Return Program brings a new breath to Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur and accelerates the revival of Azerbaijan's territories freed from occupation.

So far, 1,453 families, i.e., 5,719 people, have been resettled. Large-scale measures implemented within the first State Program on the Great Return ensure the successful implementation of this policy.

The Azerbaijan State Committee for the Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons presents the next flash mob prepared by our compatriots who have returned to their native lands.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz