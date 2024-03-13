National opera singer to give concert in Russia

13 March 2024 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani People's Artist Elchin Azizov will perform his first solo concert in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The concert titled "Believe My Song" will take place on March 27 at the Lensovet Palace of Culture, Azernews reports.

The new program will include the most famous Soviet classical pop songs from the repertoire of the People's Artist of the USSR, legendary performer and composer Muslim Magomayev.

The concert is open to audiences of all ages. For the older generation, it will become a pleasant memory and a source of nostalgia. For young viewers, it will be a discovery since good old songs will be performed in a new, more modern musical interpretation.

The concert will be accompanied by some of the best Russian jazz and pop musicians.

Elchin Azizov has been a soloist with the Bolshoi Theatre since 2008.

He has successfully performed in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Iolanta", Sergei Prokofiev's "The Love for Three Oranges", Georges Bizet's "Carmen", Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlos" and so on.

Azizov is the winner of the 2nd Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008) and the 4th Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005). In 2021, the opera singer won the Stars of the Commonwealth Prize.

