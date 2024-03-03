Processing of exam protocols and answer sheets to begin tomorrow

3 March 2024 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

From March 4, the processing of exam protocols and answer sheets will begin at the Ministry of Education, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

It is expected that the results will be announced within the next 4 weeks, as it takes time to check the open-ended tasks that require written answers used in the exams.

It should be noted that for the first time in the final exams, the participants were allowed to take the question books with them after the exam.



